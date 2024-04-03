One of the couples who said "I do" at first sight were recruitment manager Eden Harper and kickboxer Jayden Eynaud, who is the brother of season 9 star Mitch.

The attraction was instant when these two met on their wedding day - however, things went a little left when Jayden revealed what he does for work, which didn't sit too well with Eden.

He felt as though she'd judged him too soon. Nevertheless, they managed to put things behind them and the feeling became mutual.

More like this

The final vows recently aired on the Nine Network in Australia, which means the couples have made their final decision.

Eager to know whether Eden and Jayden are still together? Read on for everything you need know.

But if you don't want any spoilers and would prefer to wait for the episodes to air on E4, then look away now.

Who is Eden?

Eden Harper Instagram/@edenharper

Age: 28

Job: Recruitment manager

From: Gold Coast, Queensland

Instagram: @edenharper

Eden is a 26-year-old recruitment manager from Gold Coast, Queensland. She also does a little bit of influencing, and shares lots of glam photos to her Instagram account - which has 109k followers (as of April 2024).

She lives with her best mate Cub, her four-year-old dog, and describes herself as "fiercely independent". She joined the show with the hope of finding a meaningful relationship.

Who is Jayden?

Jayden Eynaud. Instagram/@jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

Age: 26

Job: Professional kickboxer

From: Gold Coast, Queensland

Instagram: @jaydeneynaud.kickboxer

Jayden, 26, is a professional kickboxer from Gold Coast, Queensland.

He is also the brother of season 9 star Mitch.

Mitch was matched with Ella May Ding on the series, the very same Ella who dated Made in Chelsea heartthrob Miles Nazaire - and even appeared on the UK reality TV show back in 2022.

Are Married at First Sight Australia's Eden and Jayden still together?

Fans of the couple will be happy to hear to hear that Eden and Jayden are very much together.

At the final vows, the couple decided to stay together.

Following the episode, Jayden took to Instagram to share a sweet image of him and Eden on their wedding day. He captioned the photo: "What a ride, but we came out on top ! Team #JEDAN"

Eden also posted: "Happily ever after #MAFS"

Prior to the vow ceremony, things were looking good for the duo, as Jayden's brother Mitch shared a photo of him and what appears to be Eden's dog back in October 2023, leading many to conclude that they were still together.

While things were mostly positive for the pair during their time on the show, they had a little setback upon returning from their honeymoon.

During Honesty Week, Jayden revealed that the only way to get over his ex cheating on him was to sleep with one of her friends and have it watched, and his ex agreed to it.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Eden, whose ex-boyfriend cheated on her with her lifelong friend, was devastated by this and left the apartment to seek advice from fellow bride Sara.

Eden was even more shocked when Jayden told her he has "no regrets" about the situation.

She told him: "I don't know why you'd come up with that as a solution, it just blows my mind."

Jayden seemed deflated that he upset his wife, telling the cameras: "I honestly don't know if she can forgive this."

Nevertheless, the pair managed to move past it - and made it all the way to the final vows.

Married at First Sight Australia airs on E4 and Channel4.com at 7:30pm Monday to Thursday.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.