EastEnders' Kellie Bright: Linda Carter would love to be on Strictly Come Dancing
The soap sensation will be taking each day as it comes and trying not to cry as she tackles the dancing competition alongside her day job
EastEnder Kellie Bright is about to embark on Strictly Come Dancing. But rather than throwing herself head first into the glittery world of the dance show, she'll be fitting the fake tanning sessions in around her day job.
"I’m going to take each day as it comes!" the 39-year-old star told us earlier this week. "I obviously watched Jake [Wood] do the same thing last year. The only good thing I can say is that I’m over the road so it’s all in this little area and I actually live quite close to here as well. I’m just going to be in Elstree really for the next few weeks!"
Bright will be on set filming EastEnders and rehearsing dances for each week's live show, which will no doubt be tough, but she was determined to make it work.
"I really wanted to do it so I did know that it was going to be hard," she said. "I will definitely have my moments of literally being so exhausted I don’t know what to do with myself but I think you just have to take it day by day, week by week. It’s for a finite amount of time. It’s only a prison sentence of about three months at the most!"
Asked whether it'll be nice to swap the square for the sparkle of Strictly, Bright said: "Well, to be fair, Linda Carter would love to be on Strictly Come Dancing! It’s nice to do the flipside, something that is going to be fun and completely different."
Mainly, she'll just be trying to enjoy herself - "I just want to have a nice time and enjoy it" - and trying not to cry on live TV.
"I will do my best not to cry on camera. But the thing is when you are really tired as I think we will all be at times, that sort of emotion is more readily available. You’re so tired and exhausted that sometimes the tears just come!"
Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1