Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the long-time Drag Race judge said that the new BBC Three show is a "fresh" take on the franchise.

While there are so many iterations of RuPaul's Drag Race airing at the moment, Michelle Visage has promised that brand new spin-off Drag Race UK Versus the World will not disappoint.

"All I can tell you is, the concept, the idea, the way they execute it is so exciting and so fresh and so new and so iconic. I mean, people are gonna freak out.

"I as a judge was so lucky to be able to see these talents from around the world that I otherwise don't get to judge. So having seen them on the telly and then seeing them in person, it's like, 'Yay, I get to judge you now.'

"So it's really, really exciting. It's just, I think people are gonna freak out. There's a lot of twists and turns in that one."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The series, which will be the first show to air on BBC Three as it returns as a broadcast channel, sees nine queens from different Drag Race spin-offs from across the world go head-to-head to become the ultimate Drag Superstar.

BBC Three announced the full line-up earlier this week, confirming UK season one queens Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea and Cheryl Hole will be taking part alongside Canada's Drag Race stars Jimbo and Lemon.

US contestants Jujubee (season 2, All Stars 1 and 2) and Mo Heart (season 10 and All Stars 4) will also be competing, while Holland's Janey Jacké and Thailand's Pangina Heals are taking part as well.

Advertisement

RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World airs on BBC Three at 7pm on Tuesday 1st February.