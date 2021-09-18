Lawrence Chaney would love to take part in Strictly but rules out I’m A Celebrity

It’s been just a few months since Lawrence Chaney took home the Drag Race UK crown, however she’s already eyeing up a few other reality TV shows – including BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Drag Race star, who won the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and now stars in the Samsung KX series Lawrence Chaney: Unfolded, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about the reality competitions she’d love to do, topping the list with The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

“Bake Off would be amazing – I would love to do Bake Off,” she said. “I think I would do Strictly even though I can’t dance but it would be such good TV. Seeing Lawrence miss all these steps.”

She added that while there were a few others she’d consider signing up to, she’s not sure about I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, which begins its upcoming series later this year.

“I do like Dancing on Ice. I would do Big Brother if it was still about the but the one I don’t know if I can do is the Jungle.

“Because to me, I wouldn’t be able to be in drag for it so I don’t get to show off any cool looks! Whereas with all the others, you could look really nice or you could, you know, continue on the Purple Reign but in the jungle, everything’s green and that’s it.”

Lawrence Chaney won’t be the reigning Drag Race UK champion for much longer as the BBC Three show’s third series is set to begin next week, with a new line-up of queens preparing to sissy that walk on the runway.

Chaney also spoke about the third season’s casting of Victoria Scone, Drag Race’s first cisgender female contestant, saying that her participation will give “the world a bit of a shake-up”.

Lawrence Chaney: Unfolded is available to watch exclusively on the Samsung KX website. Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.