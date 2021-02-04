RuPaul’s Drag Race UK queen abandons lip sync in shock Week 4 exit

Accessibility Links

**Warning – spoilers ahead for Drag Race UK's fourth episode!**

Ginny Lemon became the fourth queen to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race UK tonight, after the Worcester-based contestant eliminated themselves from the competition.

The 31-year-old queen landed in the bottom two this week alongside Sister Sister after the Drag Race UK contestants were tasked with presenting a daytime TV show called Morning Glory.

While Ginny Lemon and Sister Sister were set to lip-sync against one another to Kim Wilde’s You Keep Me Hangin’ On, Ginny unexpectedly left the stage as the music started, leaving Sister Sister to perform alone and therefore forgoing their place in the competition.

Speaking about their decision to abandon the lip-sync, Ginny said: “I was up against my Sister (Sister) and I just couldn’t. I love her too much.

“I’m ready to go home babs, I’m knackered. I would have regretted it if I had tried to fight against something I didn’t want to fight against. I don’t think I’ve tapped out of the competition. I did it for me.”

Ginny put their improvisational skills to the test in this week’s maxi challenge, directed and judged by Lorraine Kelly.

When it came to the judges’ critiques, Michelle Visage said that, while she was proud of Ginny doing things they wouldn’t normally do, they needed to take it even further. “Boost that whilst still staying Ginny Lemon,” she said.

RuPaul added: “I thought that the character development was there, but the problem was that it was one note continuously throughout the whole bit. What I’m looking for is to take it to that next level.”

This week marked the last episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two that was filmed before the pandemic, with episode five set to address the seven-month hiatus in filming that followed.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continues on Thursdays at 7pm on BBC iPlayer. RuPaul’s Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

