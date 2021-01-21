Did the right queen go home on Drag Race UK? Vote now

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK made its second outing tonight, with an episode full of tears, tunes and pregnant tummies.

With actress and stage star Sheridan Smith guest-judging this week, the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants were asked to showcase their musical theatre skills in Rats The Ru-sical – a live performance in front of the judging panel – before strutting the runway in a ‘Surprise Surprise’-themed maxi challenge.

While Veronica Green owned the stage, with Ru choosing her a top of the week, we had to say goodbye to Darlington’s Cherry Valentine, whose runway look was based on a gender reveal party, after she lost out to Welsh queen Tayce in the lip-sync for your life.

Critiquing Cherry’s performance, Michelle Visage said she could see the queen “scrambling” during in Rats The Rusical, with Alan Carr adding: “She got lost – and she didn’t save herself on the runway. I knew what the surprise was going to be.”

However, Sheridan stuck up for the 26-year-old, saying that she “loved the polka dot” and Cherry’s “gender baby”, adding: “I actually was surprised…I’ve got a matching baby bump!”

But what do you think? Did RuPaul make the right decision by eliminating Cherry Valentine this week, or was Tayce the queen who should’ve gone home instead? Make sure to have your say in by voting in RadioTimes.com‘s poll.