Drag Race UK queen Charity Kase makes “shock entrance” in season 3

A new batch of queens are about to enter the Werk Room for season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, and we hear there’s lots of surprises on the way, with one of the queens making a particularly shocking entrance in the first episode.

Advertisement

Ahead of the new series, Veronica Green – who returns to the series this year after having to drop out last year due to COVID – hinted that fellow queen Charity Kase arrives in quite a “controversial” way.

Asked who surprised her most, she told press including RadioTimes.com: “I’ll tell you who took me by surprise – Charity Kase! Talking controversial queens, Charity Kase shocked me with her entrance. I can’t wait for you to see!”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Kase is a 24-year-old drag queen from Lancashire who aims to break beauty stereotypes with her unique look.

“My name comes from my ability to craft stuff on a very low budget and transform the grotesque to glamorous and maybe be both at the same time!” she said in her promotional video.

So, we’re guessing her entrance might have something to do with her eccentric drag style.

As well as Kase, Green says she was taken aback by Victoria Scone, who is the show’s first cisgender female queen.

“When the gorgeous Victoria Scone walked in, I was absolutely amazed and I’m so happy to share this experience with her because I knew her before the show and I know how talented she is,” she said. “So, when she walked in I was shocked because I was petrified because she’s so talented!”

Advertisement

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 3 starts on BBC Three and iPlayer on Thursday 23rd September at 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.