Now where have we heard that before? Yes, there were rumours last week that the This Morning presenter could step into the breach but, no, there was something else... Yes, it was this...

Dec actually joked about it on last year's I'm a Celeb after Ant's appearance on the show had been hanging in the balance (hat tip to TV producer and Twitter using Dom Stirling for digging the clip out).

Advertisement

How does the saying go? Many a true word spoken in jest...