Dancing on Ice's Wes Nelson forced to change live routine after nasty fall during training
The Love Island star and his closest rival, Strictly's James Jordan, have both had falls in rehearsals this week
Wes Nelson and his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer have been forced to remove a difficult move from their Dancing on Ice routine this Sunday following a painful-looking fall in training, which appears to have left the Love Island star with an arm injury.
- James Jordan drops Dancing on Ice partner Alexandra Schauman on her head during training
- Who is Wes Nelson? Meet the Love Island star hitting the ice
- Dancing on Ice scores: who came top of the leaderboard?
Wes was assessed by the show's medics and as a result the decision was made to remove the challenging Detroiter lift from the routine he and Vanessa will perform live on Sunday night's show.
The Detroiter sees the male skater swing his partner onto his shoulders while spinning around then, continuing to rotate, lift her above his head.
After apparently completing the lift, Wes then slipped and the pair came crashing down together.
Earlier in the weekend, Wes's main Dancing on Ice rival James Jordan dropped his partner Alexandra Schauman while practicing their routine.
More like this
The rival celebs have been in first and second place on the leaderboard for the past few weeks but both could now be going into their live performances with a bit of added trepidation, and something extra to prove.
Dancing on Ice is on Sunday at 6pm on ITV