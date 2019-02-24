Wes was assessed by the show's medics and as a result the decision was made to remove the challenging Detroiter lift from the routine he and Vanessa will perform live on Sunday night's show.

The Detroiter sees the male skater swing his partner onto his shoulders while spinning around then, continuing to rotate, lift her above his head.

After apparently completing the lift, Wes then slipped and the pair came crashing down together.

Earlier in the weekend, Wes's main Dancing on Ice rival James Jordan dropped his partner Alexandra Schauman while practicing their routine.

The rival celebs have been in first and second place on the leaderboard for the past few weeks but both could now be going into their live performances with a bit of added trepidation, and something extra to prove.

