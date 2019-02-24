James Jordan and his partner Alexandra Schauman experienced a painful interruption to their Dancing on Ice training this week as Schauman hit her head during a complicated looking move that required her to be turned upside-down.

Photos from the practice rink show the pro skater hanging from the former Strictly star's legs before he apparently slips, leading to her landing head-first on the ice.

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman in Dancing on Ice training
(ITV)

While Schauman was no doubt in pain, Jordan himself looked pretty mortified by the incident having previously said that dropping his partner was one of his biggest fears about taking part in the ITV show.

However, after paramedics had checked Schauman out it seems there was no serious damage and as far as we know the pair will be able to perform on this Sunday' show.

Professional dancer Jordan is one of Dancing on Ice's front runners and over the last few weeks has been vying with Love Island star Wes Nelson.

Dancing on Ice is on Sunday at 6pm on ITV

