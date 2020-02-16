Clegg, who appeared to find Hanretty's admission funny, revealed that to navigate the ice rink she creates a map in her head of "where boundaries and certain obstacles are," adding: "I just try and memorise all those really small details."

The gold-medal-winning Paralympian sprinter suffers from a deteriorating eye condition called Stargardt's Muscular Dystrophy, severely reducing her peripheral vision in her left eye and making her legally blind.

Earlier this month Clegg had to pull out of a Sunday night show due to illness, but has since returned.

More like this

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs on Sundays at 6pm on ITV