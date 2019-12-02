The animated tease sees a music box ballerina and a spaceman action figure performing a festive routine, using the screen of a tablet as their ice rink. Think of the scratches they must have left behind.

The teaser doesn't show any footage of this year's celebrities in training, but most of them have been very active on social media.

This year's lineup includes Diversity dancer Perri Kiely, singer Ian Watkins (aka H from Steps), ITV newsreader Lucrezia Millarini, jungle star Joe Swash, Love Islander Maura Higgins and Paralympian Libby Clegg.

It's a year of two noteworthy milestones for the series, with both the first same sex couple (Watkins and professional Matt Evers) and the first blind contestant (Clegg).

They will participate in a Christmas special towards the end of the month along with notable alumni Ray Quinn and Gemma Collins, before competing against each other for votes come January.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in January 2020