Dancing on Ice 2014: Two celebrity skaters will leave in the first week
Final series of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s skating reality show to go out with a bang as two skaters will be given the boot after first show
Dancing on Ice 2014 kicks off tomorrow night and two celebrity skaters will leave in the first week of the show.
Seven of the skaters will take to the ice in this first show, before two are frozen out of the competition in the second half of the show, the skate-off.
The final series has already mixed the format by inviting former contestants back for another spin on the ice. A double eviction straight away will add an extra bit of drama to a show seemingly looking to go out with a bang.
Last year big-name signing Pamela Anderson was the first to leave the show. So perhaps the ice bosses are hoping for a big first chop of some potential champs?
Indeed, the line-up is full of successful skaters from previous series, including last year’s champ Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle and former X Factor star Ray Quinn who won series four.
The reality skating show has earned a fair bit of attention for romance off the ice over the years and this year looks set to be rather loved-up too.
Former footballer David Seaman has been partnered up with real life partner pro skater Frankie Poultney, whom he met during his previous appearance on the show.
Series six winner Sam Attwater is also to take to the ice with his wife-to-be Vicky Ogden. The couple met during Sam’s previous appearance on the show, although this will be the first time they compete on the show as a pair.
Plus, Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has been partnered up with Sylvain Longchambon, who last year appeared to find love on the ice with his partner, Coronation Street’s Samia Ghadie.
Let’s hope the ice doesn’t melt before they actually get a go, eh?
See the full list of celebrity skaters here and catch the first show tomorrow night at 6:15pm on ITV (results follow at 8:30pm).