Away from the drama of the skate-off there is definitely an element of the more-is-more with this year's show. Jayne Torvill literally dove onto the ice from what appeared to be a 20ft suspended gold skirt (you couldn't make it up), ex-Eastender Matt Lapinskas came complete with ten layers of mascara and returning judge Jason Gardiner came armed with an arsenal of waspish comments, hitting Keith Chegwin with a rather poetic: “You look like a jolly skating egg”.

The format is pretty similar to previous series, although the judges did walk out in X Factor fashion and yelled their scores loud enough to make Len Goodman jealous. We're holding out for Phillip Schofield to get roped in to doing some sort of Dermot-esque dance next week...

Former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts settled in quickly to her new judging role, giving rather low scores amid a lot of “honeys” and “chicas” and was a welcome break from Karen Barber who looked like she was sucking on a lemon every time Jason opened his mouth. It was all a bit handbags at dawn between these traditionally warring judges, but we think Jason got the upper hand after joking he thought her end of the judging panel was a crime scene.

More like this

Six of the 12 stars took to the ice this week – Samia Ghadie, Matt Lapinskas, Pamela Anderson, Keith Chegwin, Shayne Ward and Beth Tweddle - leaving Lauren Goodger, Anthea Turner, Joe Pasquale, Gareth Thomas, Oona King and Luke Campbell to sweat it out rink-side. Behind-the-scenes footage revealed that Lauren has already been crying – sorry, wait while we try to act surprised – and Joe's trying his best not to become the laughing stock of the show. We'll reserve judgement until you've skated, eh Joe?

Advertisement

The first six skaters can now breath a sigh of relief as the dreaded first performance is behind them, and what with Beth Tweddle creating her own move, the 'Tweddle tilt', Pamela Anderson sexing-up Emelie Sande's Read All About it and Shayne Ward nailing the moody stare while wearing leather trousers, we've high hopes for the rest of the series. Even the pro skaters are upping the comedy. Two-time DOI champ Dan Whiston shocked all the grannies with his, “Beth's got the bendiest legs of any woman I've ever met” and Matt Evers just about avoided swearing with a rather Rylan-style, “Shut the front door, it's Pamela frikking Anderson”. Add in the fact that it was all Jayne Torvill could do not to leap over Phillip to get to Shayne Ward and frankly our Sunday night TV is all wrapped up.