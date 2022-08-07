The BBC has so far announced six of the stars who'll be competing for the Glitterball when series 20 begins later in the year – including Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds , comedian Jayde Adams and broadcaster Richie Anderson .

2021 Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dan Walker has criticised fans for complaining they're not familiar with the celebrities unveiled for this year's line-up .

And although most viewers have expressed excitement about the new run, some fans have taken to social media to say they haven't heard of any of the entrants.

Now, Walker has made clear he has no time for these complaints – writing on his Instagram account: "Will never get my head round the 'never heard of them' crew when you see someone announced on #Strictly you don’t know much about.

"Get on Google, learn a bit about them," he added. "Looking forward to seeing the full set of this year's bunch."

The former BBC Breakfast host – who moved across to Channel 5 earlier this year – proved a popular contestant with voters during the last season, making it through to Week 11 with his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

No official airdate has been revealed for the new season just yet, but Strictly is expected to begin on BBC One from mid-to-late September this year – with the full cohort of celebrities hoping to impress the judging panel.

That panel will once again consist of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke, with Bruno Tonioli having confirmed his permanent exit earlier in 2022.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in 2022.

