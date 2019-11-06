However, Radio X presenter Chris Moyles announced on his show today that he was behind the video, intended as a joke to trick fans who are eagerly trying to find out who's in this year's line-up.

His own family members were among those fooled by the convincing clip, Kamara said: “My son asked ‘what’s going on dad?’"

Asked by Moyles if he's going Down Under he replied: "Definitely not. I’ve got a Christmas album to promote.”

Kamara has recorded an album of festive songs titled Here's to Christmas which will be released on 15th November, around the same time that I'm A Celeb is expected to start.

Stars rumoured to be entering camp this year include Caitlyn Jenner from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright and the former House of Commons speaker John Bercow.

I'm A Celeb returns to ITV on Sunday 17th November