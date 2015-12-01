"I continued as long as I could, the public saw what they saw and here I am", the master of zen told Ant and Dec as he left the jungle, describing the experience as much more than he expected.

"The press doesn't give it a good slant" he said. "It's a good thing I'm here because I have a voice and I'll be speaking about it very positively."

Eubank also spoke highly of the controversial Lady C: "She's a mother figure so naturally I gravitated towards her. She's wise and she's experienced and knowledgeable", he said.

But he wasn't to be drawn on her beavhiour towards her fellow campers:

And as for that pink/purple debacle? Chris was FINALLY caught rotten, with a quick recap proving Ferne had been in the right all along.