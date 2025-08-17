The series was hosted by Holden, who described it as a "dream come true" after "always" wanting to host a show about love and relationships.

Amanda Holden and Paul C Brunson. Netflix

The show's cancellation was reported by The Sun, which notes that the streamer has "decided to pursue new show formats".

A source told the tabloid: "Bosses love Amanda and are in talks with her on three different show ideas, so it's likely fans will see a lot more of her on the platform in the future."

A spokesperson for Netflix confirmed to RadioTimes.com: "Cheat: Unfinished Business won't be returning."

Both Holden and Brunson are presenters in demand, with the latter currently on TV screens as a dating expert on Celebs Go Dating and undoubtedly preparing for the new season of Married at First Sight UK when it rolls around.

Meanwhile for Holden, auditions for Britain's Got Talent are expected to take place later this year, and she is also the host of Heart Breakfast every weekday, so it's safe to say they're busy people!

Holden and Brunson weren't the only familiar faces on the show, as former Love Island contestants Biggs and Rebecca took part on the show after their break-up in 2021.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cheat: Unfinished Business is available to watch on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.