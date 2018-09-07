As the pressure mounted however, she started bossing around the professional kitchen staff, telling one, “Do you want to pop that in the oven for me hun?” and later “Ooh, someone get me fish out!”

Athisagoras wasn't impressed, and ended up telling her: “Gemma, everyone is responsible for one dish. So you do your own fish, and you bring it done.”

Remarkably, this didn't affect Collins' success in the kitchen, with Athisagoras eventually telling her that her dish "could have been cooked by a chef".

She would later sail through to the next round, impressing judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode with the flavours of her prawns pil pil and a seafood linguine.

Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolo was the contestant who had to leave the show, but Collins lives to cook another day. Can she really make it all the way?

Celebrity MasterChef continues Friday 7th September at 8.30pm on BBC1