Read on for more on who'll be competing in the second heat of Celebrity MasterChef on Thursday 13th September at 8pm on BBC1, before the remaining four pair off to compete again on Friday 14th September at 8.30pm.

AJ Pritchard

AJ Pritchard (BBC)

Who is AJ Pritchard?

AJ is best known as a professional dancer on the BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing, and has been partnered with athlete Lauren Steadman for the upcoming series.

Stella Parton

Stella Parton (BBC)

Who is Stella Parton?

The American country singer and sister of Dolly Parton had a string of hits during the 1970s.

Jay Blades

Jay Blades (BBC)

Who is Jay Blades?

The furniture designer and TV personality has appeared alongside Kirstie Allsopp, Phil Spencer and on Gok’s Fill Your House For Free.

Clara Amfo

Clara Amfo (BBC)

Who is Clara Amfo?

Clara Amfo is a radio presenter and currently fronts Radio1's mid-morning show, which she took over from Fearne Cotton back in 2015.

Lisa Maxwell

Lisa Maxwell (BBC)

Who is Lisa Maxwell?

Lisa Maxwell is an actress, best known for her roles The Bill as Samatha Nixon, in EastEnders as Naomi, and in Hollyoaks as Tracey Donavan.