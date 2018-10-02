Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls is back for a third series, with ten famous faces put through their paces on a remote tropical island.

But who's taking part? And when is the new series coming to Channel 4? Here's everything you need to know:

When is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls back on TV?

Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls will return to Channel 4 on Sunday 9th September at 9pm.

Who's taking part on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls?

Montana Brown, Martin Kemp, Eric Roberts (Getty, EH)

There are ten celebrities being dumped on a remote island and left to fend for themselves, all in the name of our entertainment. They are:

  • Former EastEnders and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp
  • The Dark Knight actor Eric Roberts
  • Montana Brown, Love Island 2017 contestant
  • James Cracknell, Olympic rower
  • Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo
  • The Only Way is Essex star Pete Wicks
  • Jo Wood, former wife of Ronnie Wood
  • Roxanne Pallett, actress and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant
  • Journalist and transgender activist Paris Lees
  • TV doctor Dr Saleyha Ahsan
Where is Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls filmed?

The Island is filmed in Las Perlas, Panama. Here's what you need to know about the island – it actually isn't too remote after all...

