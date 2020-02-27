Over five weeks, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will judge each bake – whether they be over-baked or soggy-bottomed – with Bake Off hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig on hand to provide tea and sympathy for the celebrity bakers.

The series will mark the end of Sandi's stint as a host on the show, after she recently stepped down.

Each episode will see four different celebrities battle it out over three rounds – the Signature, the Technical and the Showstopper – in a bid to be crowned Star Baker.

They’ll be showing off their baking skills in support of Stand Up To Cancer, raising money to help fund vital cancer research.

So, which celebs will be stepping up to the plate?

The famous faces flouring their surfaces and greasing their baking trays, include Oscar winning actor Richard Dreyfuss, documentary maker Louis Theroux, British tennis star Johanna Konta and This Morning’s Alison Hammond.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman will also be rising to the occasion, along with Queer Eye’s resident fashionista Tan France, singer James Blunt, actress Caroline Quentin and TV star Joel Dommett.

Viewers can expect lots of laughter in the tent, with comedians Mo Gilligan, Russell Howard, Jenny Eclair and The Inbetweeners star James Buckley.

Meanwhile, presenter Alex Jones, TV judge Rob Rinder, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffat, and radio presenter Kelly Brook will also be whipping up something for charity.

Other contestants include, ex EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, YouTuber Joe Sugg, and former Love Island star Ovie Soko – who has shown off his culinary skills on screen before after cooking breakfast many a times in the villa.

We wonder who’ll crumble under pressure and be made to eat humble pie…

The Great Celebrity British Bake Off starts March 10 at 8pm on Channel 4