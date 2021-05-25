Celebrity Gogglebox 2021 cast revealed with Laura Whitmore, Iain Stirling, Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Gogglebox may have aired the last episode of its latest series on Friday but thankfully Celebrity Gogglebox is returning next week with the likes of Laura Whitmore, Clara Amfo and Eamonn Holmes joining the 2021 series.

Channel 4 announced the full famous line-up for the celebrity edition’s next series, featuring returning armchair critics such as Love Island host Whitmore and narrator Iain Stirling, This Morning’s Holmes and Ruth Langsford and father-son duo Martin and Roman Kemp.

Back on the Gogglebox sofa once again will be The Masked Singer judge Mo Gilligan and his friend, actor and comedian Babatunde Aléshé, Happy Mondays musicians Shaun Ryder and Bez, Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, former politician Gyles Brandreth and actress Maureen Lipman and Denise Van Outen with her partner Eddie.

Making their Gogglebox debut are Strictly Come Dancing‘s Clara Amfo with her brother Andy, broadcaster Clare Balding and her wife Alice Arnold, Lorraine Kelly and her daughter Rosie Smith, the Spice Girls’ Melanie C with her brother Paul as well as football pundits Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher.

Boxing pros Chris Eubank Sr and his son Chris Eubank Jr will be appearing in the series once again in later episodes, while Ackley Bridge star Sunetra Sarker and Coronation Street‘s Georgia Taylor are also set to return.

The celebrities will be watching the biggest stories, hard-hitting documentaries and gritty dramas of the week, providing viewers with insightful, funny and sometime emotional critiques of our favourite shows.

Celebrity Gogglebox begins on Friday 4th June at 9pm on Channel 4.