The celebs will make their entrance down a golden set of stairs...

...and directly into the explosion of primary colours that is the dining area/living room.

There's also another cosy and equally colourful seating area.

The colour scheme in the bedroom is toned down (slightly) with pastel pinks, and features comic book images reminiscent of artist Roy Lichtenstein, in case you were wondering...

There's also a nice big mirror with fluffy pink stools where the girls (and boys) can do their make-up while having a lovely gossip about their fellow housemates.

Andy Warhol-style rubber ducks overlook the bathroom...

...and out in the garden, the hot tub is patrolled by foxes because... well, why should the ducks have all the fun?

The new series of Celebrity Big Brother launches on Tuesday 3rd January and promises to bring back your favourite CBB housemates, the All Stars, who will be joined by brand new celebrity housemates, the New Stars.

All in all, it looks like being a pretty colourful series.