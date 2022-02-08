Celebrity Big Brother Australia 2021 cast: Meet the line-up
Meet the 12 celebrities on the VIP series.
UK fans of Celebrity Big Brother Australia will be happy to hear that the series can now be watched from the comfort of their homes this February thanks to E4.
Just months after the series premiered Down Under on 1st November 2021, the network has brought back the show – which features 12 celebs living together in Big Brother's first ever 'luxury hotel'.
Hosted by Sonia Kruger, the 11 episodes will see the cast getting to know each other, but there's a twist.
As well as the chance to win a $100,000 prize for charity, there's also a surprise on the way.
So, who are the cast? Here's a list of all the celebrities in the line-up.
Celebrity Big Brother Australia 2021 cast
Caitlyn Jenner
Age: 72
Job: Former Olympian and reality star
Instagram: @caitlynjenner
Olympic gold medallist, media personality and former political candidate Caitlyn Jenner is one of the celebrities in the line-up. Reality TV fans may recognise Jenner from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which she appeared on from 2007 to 2001. She was married to Kris Jenner for 24 years, and the pair share two daughters, Kylie and Kendall. Others may also recognise the star for appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here back in 2019.
Jessika Power
Age: 29
Job: Reality TV star
Instagram: @jessika_power
Jessika Power is best known for starring in series six of Married at First Sight Australia. She was married to Mick before re-pairing with Dan. However, things didn't work out for them. She's currently looking for love on E4's Celebs Go Dating.
Thomas Markle Jr
Age: 55
Job: Actor
Instagram: @therealthomasmarklejr
Half-brother to the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle Jr is in the celeb line-up for the VIP series. Thomas Jr was married for 11 years to Tracy Dooley and they have two sons together, Thomas and Tyler. He now has a home in Mexico, close to where his father, Thomas Markle Snr, lives.
Luke Toki
Age: 35
Job: Reality TV star
Instagram: @luketoki
Toki is a 35-year-old TV star, who rose to fame after taking part in Australian Survivor's reality show back in 2017. Two years later, he returned to the show Survivor: Champions V Contenders in the year 2019.
Ellie Gonsalves
Age: 31
Job: Model and actress
Instagram: @ellie_gonsalves
Ellie is a model and actress. She is best known for her appearances in Fighting with My Family (2019) her Yellowtail Super Bowl Commercial (2017) and Zebra (2019).
Josh Carroll
Age: 31
Job: Model
Instagram: @iamjoshcarroll
Josh Carroll is a 31-year-old model and social media star. He has worked with numerous brands around the world, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Imogen Anthony
Age: 30
Job: Model
Instagram: @imogen_anthony
Imogen Anthony is a model and TV personality. She was born in Wales and won the Miss Wales award in 2003. In 2006, she appeared on the seventh series Big Brother in 2006.
Dayne Beams
Age: 31
Job: Former footballer
Dayne Beams is a former Australia Football League player who played for the Collingwood Football Club in the Australian Football League.
Bernard Curry
Age: 47
Job: Actor
Instagram: @bernardcurry
Bernard Curry is an Australian actor, who is best known for playing Jake Stewart in Wentworth Prison, Luke Handley in Neighbours and Hugo Austin in Home and Away.
Daniel Hayes
Age: 48
Job: Reality TV star and real estate agent
Instagram: @daniel_hayes3
Daniel Hayes is a real estate agent and the creator behind the YouTube channel called Million Dollar Bogan.
Matt Cooper
Age: 42
Job: Former rugby player
Instagram: @coopsmatt
Matt Cooper is a former National Rugby League player. He is currently training to become an Ultimate Fighting Champion.
Omarosa Manigault Newman
Age: 47
Job: Reality TV star
Instagram: @omarosa
Omarosa is an American reality television show participant and writer.She became well known as a contestant on the first season of NBC's reality television series The Apprentice.
Celebrity Big Brother Australia airs weeknights at 7:30pm on E4. Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1