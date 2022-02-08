Just months after the series premiered Down Under on 1st November 2021, the network has brought back the show – which features 12 celebs living together in Big Brother's first ever 'luxury hotel'.

UK fans of Celebrity Big Brother Australia will be happy to hear that the series can now be watched from the comfort of their homes this February thanks to E4.

Hosted by Sonia Kruger, the 11 episodes will see the cast getting to know each other, but there's a twist.

As well as the chance to win a $100,000 prize for charity, there's also a surprise on the way.

So, who are the cast? Here's a list of all the celebrities in the line-up.

Celebrity Big Brother Australia 2021 cast

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner

Age: 72

Job: Former Olympian and reality star

Instagram: @caitlynjenner

Olympic gold medallist, media personality and former political candidate Caitlyn Jenner is one of the celebrities in the line-up. Reality TV fans may recognise Jenner from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which she appeared on from 2007 to 2001. She was married to Kris Jenner for 24 years, and the pair share two daughters, Kylie and Kendall. Others may also recognise the star for appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here back in 2019.

Jessika Power

Jessika Power

Age: 29

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @jessika_power

Jessika Power is best known for starring in series six of Married at First Sight Australia. She was married to Mick before re-pairing with Dan. However, things didn't work out for them. She's currently looking for love on E4's Celebs Go Dating.

Thomas Markle Jr

Thomas Markle Jr

Age: 55

Job: Actor

Instagram: @therealthomasmarklejr

Half-brother to the Duchess of Sussex, Thomas Markle Jr is in the celeb line-up for the VIP series. Thomas Jr was married for 11 years to Tracy Dooley and they have two sons together, Thomas and Tyler. He now has a home in Mexico, close to where his father, Thomas Markle Snr, lives.

Luke Toki

Luke Toki

Age: 35

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @luketoki

Toki is a 35-year-old TV star, who rose to fame after taking part in Australian Survivor's reality show back in 2017. Two years later, he returned to the show Survivor: Champions V Contenders in the year 2019.

Ellie Gonsalves

Ellie Gonsalves

Age: 31

Job: Model and actress

Instagram: @ellie_gonsalves

Ellie is a model and actress. She is best known for her appearances in Fighting with My Family (2019) her Yellowtail Super Bowl Commercial (2017) and Zebra (2019).

Josh Carroll

Josh Carroll

Age: 31

Job: Model

Instagram: @iamjoshcarroll

Josh Carroll is a 31-year-old model and social media star. He has worked with numerous brands around the world, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Imogen Anthony

Imogen Anthony

Age: 30

Job: Model

Instagram: @imogen_anthony

Imogen Anthony is a model and TV personality. She was born in Wales and won the Miss Wales award in 2003. In 2006, she appeared on the seventh series Big Brother in 2006.

Dayne Beams

Dayne Beams

Age: 31

Job: Former footballer

Instagram: @beama_9

Dayne Beams is a former Australia Football League player who played for the Collingwood Football Club in the Australian Football League.

Bernard Curry

Bernard Curry

Age: 47

Job: Actor

Instagram: @bernardcurry

Bernard Curry is an Australian actor, who is best known for playing Jake Stewart in Wentworth Prison, Luke Handley in Neighbours and Hugo Austin in Home and Away.

Daniel Hayes

Daniel Hayes

Age: 48

Job: Reality TV star and real estate agent

Instagram: @daniel_hayes3

Daniel Hayes is a real estate agent and the creator behind the YouTube channel called Million Dollar Bogan.

Matt Cooper

Matt Cooper

Age: 42

Job: Former rugby player

Instagram: @coopsmatt

Matt Cooper is a former National Rugby League player. He is currently training to become an Ultimate Fighting Champion.

Omarosa Manigault Newman

Omarosa

Age: 47

Job: Reality TV star

Instagram: @omarosa

Omarosa is an American reality television show participant and writer.She became well known as a contestant on the first season of NBC's reality television series The Apprentice.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother Australia airs weeknights at 7:30pm on E4. Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.