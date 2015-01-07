Famous, why? As Reg Holdsworth from Coronation Street

Bio: The wilfully eccentric actor has also had roles on 'Allo 'Allo and Benidorm – and it’s not his first time on the reality show rodeo either. Ken took part in 2014’s Celebrity MasterChef, and while he was the first in his group to leave, for him it's all about the taking part. “I like to participate and enjoy the experience; it’s an irrelevance to me when I leave... it’s the doing of it really that is the interesting thing”.

Ken's only concern about heading into the house is if he loses his temper: “There will be the most violent outburst of volatile filth you have ever heard in your life and it will come like a volcano. I shall have to be very careful to tame it!”

More like this

And he's happy for the CBB crowds to do the same: “Let the bile flow and get it out of your systems! Booing is good. At pantomimes we encourage it and it releases something. It’s only right and proper that they should boo. I think just walking on in what I’ll be wearing will be enough to get it going.”

And vote for your favourite ever Celebrity Big Brother contestant in CBB Champion

Then... as Reg in Coronation Street

Advertisement

Now... doing Safestyle UK adverts