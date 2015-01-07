Twitter: @AliciaDouvall

Famous, why? For glamour modelling, kiss-and-tells and a hefty amount of plastic surgery

Bio: Having first hit the headlines for stripping off, partying and dating famous men, Alicia is now better known for publicly battling her demons.

More like this

Real name Sarah Howes, the one-time glamour model has spilled the beans on dalliances with the likes of Simon Cowell, Mick Hucknall, P Diddy, Mickey Rourke, and, er, Dean Gaffney, not forgetting her soon-to-be Big Brother housemate, Calum Best.

She's also no stranger to the telly, having joined her then-14-year-old daughter Georgia in BBC3 documentary Glamour Models, Mum and Me which showed Alicia encouraging her teenager to pursue surgically-enhanced glamour modelling, despite Georgia being more interested in burying her nose in her books.

Currently single, Alicia has had a turbulent few years, admitting to spending over £1 million on hundreds of cosmetic surgery procedures, most famously enhancing her trout pout – an addiction she was treated for at rehab clinic Passages, all for a reality TV show, of course. She's also spoken publicly about an attempt to take her own life back in 2012 (see below).

She's desperate not to share a house with Katie Hopkins or any of her exes (oops, and oops again!), only eats green smoothies and warns she might spill the beans on the famous men she's shared a bed with: "of course they will be worried! If they know me, they know that I am very honest and sometimes I say things by mistake that shouldn't really come out, especially if I am relaxed and talking to people."

Then...

Advertisement

Now...

And vote for your favourite ever Celebrity Big Brother contestant in CBB Champion