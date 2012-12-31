Who: Frankie Dettori

Famous for: Being a Champion Jockey and TV personality

RadioTimes.com likelihood rating: 4/5

The flamboyant Italian is certainly camera friendly and is sure to spice things up in the house. What is more, he happens to be on a six month ban from racing for failing a drugs test earlier in the year, so now seems like a perfect time to rebuild his celebrity status away from the stables.

Who: Katrina Darling

Famous for: Taking her clothes off - and being Kate Middleton's cousin

RadioTimes.com likelihood rating: 2/5

Word has it that ITV and Channel 5 were engaged in a bidding war for Katrina for I'm A Celeb or CBB (although "word" is often wrong in this game). As she wasn't on Celeb, can we assume she will be on CBB? A source told the Daily Star that "Kate might not be happy but you can bet she and the other royals will tune in”. It could happen, we suppose...

Who: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Famous For: Being in US reality series The Hills on MTV

RadioTimes.com likelihood rating: 4/5

The married couple have form in reality TV, having made their name with cameras following them around in LA – and then spending 4 days in the jungle together before walking out of the 2009 US version of I'm A Celebrity. The pair have hinted they will return to reality TV in January.. could they really be gracing the hallowed screens of Channel 5? Probably.

Who: Gillian Taylforth

Famous For: Playing Kathy Beale in EastEnders and Jackie on Footballers' Wives

RadioTimes.com likelihood rating: 4/5

Gillian seems like a classic CBB contestant through and through. A well-documented personal life, a long tenure in a well-loved soap and experience in reality TV before (she made it to week two of Strictly in 2008)... surely C5 would be mad not to have her.

Who: Claire Richards

Famous For: Being one fifth of Steps

RadioTimes.com likelihood rating: 4/5

Ms. Richards may be at a loose end again now the Steps reunion tour is over, and the new album can always do with a bit of promotion, right? Well, Claire has enjoyed solo reality stardom before, having reached the semi-finals of Popstar to Operastar on ITV and had her own series about battling her weight on Sky Living.

Who: Jim Davidson

Famous for: Being a politically incorrect comedian and game show host

RadioTimes.com likelihood rating: 1/5

Prior to recent developments Jim Davidson was looking a likely housemate, but take one glance at this morning's headlines and it would be safe to assume he's now an outside bet. But then again if Channel 5 wants controversy, they've come to the right place with Jim. In 2007, Davidson was asked to leave another reality show, Hell's Kitchen on ITV, after it was perceived he was bullying and making derogatory remarks about fellow contestant Brian Dowling. Guess who hosts CBB on Channel 5? Yep, Brian Dowling... that could be an interesting entrance for the former Big Break and Generation Game man if he does (miraculously) make it to the starting gate.