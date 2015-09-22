Celebrities to do First Dates for Stand Up To Cancer
As part of Channel 4's charity telethon, there's going to a be a whole night of starry rendezvous...
The new series of First Dates is brilliant enough — but what would happen if ordinary members of the public were replaced with celebrities?
As part of the Stand Up To Cancer telethon, which last year featured a celebrity Gogglebox episode with Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Noel Gallagher, Channel 4 has announced the first ever episode of celebrity First Dates. The show will get a starry makeover for one night only, featuring celebrities brave enough to be filmed on a blind date.
The names of those bold romance-seekers are still under wraps but we anticipate plenty of awkward, fun and strange moments over those candlelit dinners.
Claire Rowney, director of Stand Up To Cancer, said: “We’ve made amazing progress against cancer in the past few decades but one in two of us in the UK will develop cancer in our lifetime so we can’t afford to stand still. Our partnership with Channel 4 has seen us raise more than £23.8 million so far which will have a huge impact on our aim to beat cancer sooner.”
So will there be chemistry and romance or just rejection and lost hopes? You'll have to wait and see. Let's just hope head waiter Fred is there to make it all run smoothly...