As Carina and Paul made their way down the aisle, it seemed everything was going well – until Carina asked producers if they could find her someone else.

It was later revealed that the pair had met before and even went on a date, so it was certainly a shock when they came face-to-face again just under a year later.

But who are Carina and Paul, and did they let this moment ruin their marriage? Read on to learn more about the MAFS Australia 2025 couple.

Who is Carina on MAFS Australia?

Carina.

Age: 31

Job: Digital marketing manager

Location: Western Australia

Carina is a 31-year-old digital marketing manager who, being the only sibling in her family that isn't married, feels the pressure to tie the knot.

When it comes to Carina, she isn't afraid to tell it how it is and isn't one to shy away from confrontation.

For Carina, her ideal match is someone "tall, handsome, European and educated", and as a non-negotiable, they must fit in with her family.

Who is Paul on MAFS Australia?

Paul.

Age: 30

Job: Wellness advisor

Location: Western Australia

Paul is a 30-year-old wellness advisor who moved to Australia from France 11 years ago. A self-described "big softie with a good heart", Paul is after a marriage that his parents have.

A hopeless romantic at heart, Paul is over dating apps and the dating pool in Perth and is ready to take on the experiment and let someone into his life.

For Paul, his ideal partner "is a woman with European flair, a smile that lights up a room, and a great sense of humour".

How do Carina and Paul know each other?

While it seemed their wedding went on without a hitch, things soured when Carina spoke to a producer and revealed she had history with Paul and he had ghosted her!

A little under a year before their MAFS reunion, Carina and Paul matched on a dating app before they went on a hiking date.

However, the pair didn't go on another date, with Paul not getting back in touch afterwards.

"My first impression was like, 'Oh s**t, I know this person,'" Carina told 9Entertainment of coming face-to-face with Paul again.

She continued: "I'm so shocked this is the person I've been matched with by the experts, and there's no way they would've known because we didn't follow each other on Instagram, we had no mutuals."

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Carina and Paul. Nine/Seven.One Studios/Geoff Magee

Based on the first episode that has aired for UK viewers, Carina and Paul are still together and are taking part in the Married at First Sight Australia experiment.

As per the rules of the series, the pair aren't allowed to reveal the outcome of the experiment until episodes have aired so as not to spoil it for viewers.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm E4.

