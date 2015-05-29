Britain's Got Talent final to feature Michael Flatley's last ever UK TV performance
As this year’s acts wait to find out who will be crowned 2015 champion, the Lord of the Dance will give his historic last ever British TV performance, as Andrea Bocelli also takes to the stage
This year’s Britain’s Got Talent final is already shaping up to be quite the event with everyone from dancing dogs to dancing dads competing. Now, RadioTimes.com can confirm that Sunday's show will also see Irish dance legend Michael Flatley take to the stage for his last ever UK television performance.
Flatley is currently on stage at the Dominion Theatre in London every Friday and Saturday until 27 June with his Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games cast, who will appear alongside him during the BGT finale. This comes ahead of his last stage performance in the UK at Wembley's SSE Arena on 4th July.
The Lord of the Dance's representatives tell me that while Flatley will remain involved in the show from a production point of view, he is indeed hanging up his dancing shoes.
Also joining as a guest performer during the BGT final is Andrea Bocelli, whose performance comes as he announces a brand new album, which will be released later this year. The tenor is the biggest-selling solo classical artist of all time, and details of the album are being kept tightly under wraps.
The winning act will certainly want to seek Bocelli’s advice ahead of their Royal Variety Show performance – the tenor has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and the royal family themselves.
Among the contestants on Sunday night’s grand final are dancing dads Old Men Grooving, magician Jamie Raven, Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act Entity Allstars and dancing dog act Jules & Matisse. On Sunday night one act will be crowned champ, earning a place at this year’s Royal Variety Show and bagging £250,000.
See the Britain’s Got Talent final this Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV