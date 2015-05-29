The Lord of the Dance's representatives tell me that while Flatley will remain involved in the show from a production point of view, he is indeed hanging up his dancing shoes.

Also joining as a guest performer during the BGT final is Andrea Bocelli, whose performance comes as he announces a brand new album, which will be released later this year. The tenor is the biggest-selling solo classical artist of all time, and details of the album are being kept tightly under wraps.

The winning act will certainly want to seek Bocelli’s advice ahead of their Royal Variety Show performance – the tenor has performed for four US presidents, two Popes and the royal family themselves.

Among the contestants on Sunday night’s grand final are dancing dads Old Men Grooving, magician Jamie Raven, Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer act Entity Allstars and dancing dog act Jules & Matisse. On Sunday night one act will be crowned champ, earning a place at this year’s Royal Variety Show and bagging £250,000.

See the Britain’s Got Talent final this Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV