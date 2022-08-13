Big Brother narrator thinks auditions will "likely" start in January

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, the voice of Big Brother said that it's "likely" auditions will take place at the start of next year.

Calling all wannabe reality stars – Big Brother is returning to our screens next year thanks to ITV2, and while the broadcaster is yet to confirm when applications will be open, narrator Marcus Bentley has a rough idea of when they might happen.

"I heard a rumour yesterday that they're going to start auditions in January and that was just an internet rumour but that sounds likely actually," he said.

ITV2 teased the show's return with this indent during the Love Island 2022 final. ITV

"When we did the show, that would be how they would do it. To go out and do massive interviews as well. I think they're just going to be inundated."

He went on to say that the producers' "most important job" is to find captivating housemates.

"It doesn't matter where they come from but we've got to find the new Nikki Grahame and Josie Gibson and Jade Goody and Kate Lawler.

"These people, they're unique. We need to find unique people and we need to be enchanted by them."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

ITV2 announced last week that it will be rebooting Big Brother after five years, with the channel looking for a cast of "carefully selected housemates from all walks of life".

The show aired on Channel 4 from 2000 until 2010, with it then moving to Channel 5 in 2011, a channel which – according to Bentley – "didn't give a monkey's" about Big Brother after a few years.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.