Big Brother: Late & Live will also be back on our screens, as well as the Big Brother live stream, which will air on ITVX seven nights a week.

Fans can expect “new twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions as the cast of housemates go up against one another in a bid to be crowned the winner, and walk away with a life-changing cash prize”, according to the official preview.

ITV also teased that the new season will run for seven weeks - a week longer than the previous edition - and that the house “has undergone a makeover that’s easy on the eye”.

The Big Brother 2025 eye. Initial / ITV

Last year’s season was won by Ali after she beat out Marcello, while Jack P Shepherd emerged as the victor in the celebrity edition of the show earlier this year.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo previously confirmed that Celebrity Big Brother will return to our screens in 2026.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival earlier this year, he said: "Celebrity Big Brother we're looking at. We're thinking not on the main channel, that's the answer. It's so difficult now to book big celebrities, famous people, which is what we need on the main channel. Whereas you can go more interesting and niche on ITV2."

He continued: "We're in a battle with Endemol about the price. It does really well for us on ITVX. It's a really important, crucial show. I love it and it does a tremendous job for us so, yes, it's coming back."

The cast for Big Brother 2025 is yet to be announced.

Big Brother returns to ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 28 September at 9pm.

