But that wasn't all! Four new housemates then arrived in the house, which has only shaken things up for those getting comfortable in their new digs.

So, who is taking part in Big Brother 2025? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast.

Big Brother 2025 cast

Teja

Sam

Cameron

Caroline

Elsa

Emily – Evicted

Gani

Jenny

Marcus

Nancy

Tate

Zelah

Cameron B

Feyisola

George

Richard

Teja

Teja. Initial

Age: 18

Location: Bristol

Job: Cleaner

Teja applied for Big Brother for the cash prize, as well as experience, but the money would be a game changer for the 18-year-old.

Her bubbly attitude and cooking skills is what Teja will bring to the house, noting she's not a gourmet chef but can definitely feed the house when they get hungry!

"I'm a cleaner so will be able to keep the house tidy," she said. "I'm very competitive and I'm good at games so I think I would be good at whatever tasks I’m faced with."

If Teja were to win and taking home the cash prize she would "definitely" put a deposit down on a house, either in Bristol or Newport.

Sam

Sam. Initial

Age: 27

Location: Bradford

Job: Zumba instructor

Sam has always wanted to go on Big Brother, and is happy to be giving his mum a break by being out of the house.

He is planning to bring "a lot of fun" and energy into to the house, and is hoping to get people doing Zumba and morning yoga every day, as well as sing-alongs!

"I think I'll be good entertainment for all the housemates," he said. "I'm also a good listener; I cry at anything so I can empathise and think I’ll be a good friend to have in there."

If Sam were to win the Big Brother prize, he would go on holiday to Disneyland and get himself an apartment and a fluffy cat. Priorities!

Cameron

Cameron. Initial

Age: 22

Location: Taunton

Job: Farmer

Cameron applied for Big Brother on a whim, admitting he didn't think he'd get this far. While in the house, Cameron is hoping for "a real fun experience" that is out of his comfort zone.

In addition, Cameron is hoping to "fly the flag for British farming", and views himself as a "country bumpkin-esque figure".

If Cameron were to win the prize money, he'd be quite smart with it and put it into savings and "use it for impending bills".

Caroline

Caroline. Initial

Age: 56

Location: Canvey Island

Job: PR

When Caroline left her job to set up her own company, but hasn't had much luck. When someone looked at her CV, they suggested she should do something on TV or perhaps film videos for social media and after laughing it off in came an ad for Big Brother!

While in the house, Caroline reckons she'll bring "quite a complex amount of things". For one, she likes to joke around but is also very sensitive and caring, however she couldn't be the mum of the house as she is "too naughty".

If Caroline were to win the prize money, she'd get some new patio doors and other general household repairs.

"I don't care about going on holiday or anything like that," she said. "I'll probably just take the dogs to my mum's and go off to Scotland to a nice cabin somewhere and then I'll put the rest in the bank to live on."

Elsa

Elsa. Initial

Age: 21

Location: Essex

Job: Content creator

Elsa saw an advertisement to apply for Big Brother on TikTok and thought 'why not?'. While in the house, she is looking forward to the experience as a whole, but also making new friendships.

If she were to win, Elsa would buy herself a studio flat, which she believe is "probably the best thing for [her] and [her] dog".

Gani

Gani. Initial

Age: 39

Location: South London

Job: Pizza shop manager

Gani wants to be known by millions, and hopes Big Brother will not only build his personal growth by also help build the future of his personal brand.

According to Gani when, not if, he wins the prize money he will separate it into thee portions.

He explained: "One goes for financial stability, one goes to my business and one goes to a deposit for a house. And then I will look to give some money to charity."

Jenny

Jenny. Initial

Age: 20

Location: Derry

Job: Make-up artist

Jenny has been watching Big Brother for years and thinks she'll bring "a lot of craic" while in the house.

"I think I will try my best to make everybody laugh and just be positive," she said. If she were to win the series, Jenny would go on as many holidays as she could.

Marcus

Marcus. Initial

Age: 22

Location: Manchester

Job: Mechanical engineer

Marcus is bringing a lot of energy into the Big Brother house, as well as a little bit of stirring the pot from time to time.

"I'm looking forward to just being thrown in the mixing bowl of a group of people who I don't know and watching all their personalities unfold," he said. "I'm buzzing."

If Marcus were to win the prize money, he would probably pay off his car finance agreement and a trip to Australia.

Nancy

Nancy. Initial

Age: 22

Location: Glasgow

Job: Graduate

Nancy applied for Big Brother during a moment where she felt "so lost" and was looking for a sign from the universe and then saw an advert for the show and the rest is history!

When on the show, Nancy will definitely bring her "Italian, fiery side" into the house. She said: "I'm very energetic, always talking, using my hands to talk and do things. I like to get up and dance and sing, I'm very up for that throughout the day.

"No matter what time it is. It could be as soon as I wake up, I will just always be a bundle of energy. So definitely my energy, but also my cooking skills because, again, I'm Italian so why not? I'll teach people how to cook!"

Tate

Tate. Initial

Age: 27

Location: Falkirk

Job: Business owner

Big Brother was a bucket list experience for Tate, who thought it'd be a fun story to tell one day.

Tate can be very versatile, from having deep and intellectual conversations to being a bit daft.

If Tate were to win the prize money, he would invest it. He explained: "I'm pretty aware that a sudden burst of attention or income – that’s all it’s going to be is a burst. So if you think that’s evergreen then you’ll end up in the same situation as before. I’m not going to have this forever, so I’ll invest the money and make it work for me. And hopefully set myself up for a decent life."

Zelah

Zelah. Initial

Age: 25

Location: South London

Job: Personal trainer

Zelah doesn't have the kind of social battery that runs out, and is intrigued to see how far that goes while in the house.

"I'm quite an energetic person. I think that's both a strength and a weakness," Zelah said. "I might get a little bit unbearable without the gym – that's definitely my main coping mechanism for the chaoticness of the energy I have.

"I'm very social – I'm someone who takes on the role of the rounder-upper. I like to organise things, I like to do things in a group. I’d like to think that I'd contribute to group work in the house. And I'm really looking forward to the tasks, so I think I'd be someone who can throw themselves into that."

Cameron B

Cameron B. Initial

Age: 25

Location: Bolton

Job: Personal trainer

Cameron B's mum has always been a fan of the series and has been watching the series since he was 10 years old.

While in the house, Cameron reckons he'll bring energy but a slight bit of annoyance, "and maybe a bit of controversy".

Feyisola

Feyisola. Initial

Age: 33

Location: London

Job: Financial investigator

Feyisola has been watching Big Brother since she was a child and is obsessed with TV and game shows, so this series seems to be the perfect fit!

While in the house, Feyisola will be cooking as well as bringing "a lot of chaotic energy".

If she were to win the prize money, Feyisola said: "I'd buy something ridiculous for my cat because why not? I’d take my nieces and nephews on holiday.

"I've got Crohn's colitis, so I'll give some money to charity. And I’ve never gone travelling, I've worked since I was 16, so I’d probably just take myself on a really long extended holiday."

George

George. Initial

Age: 23

Location: Braintree

Job: Parish councillor

George applied for Big Brother to meet people from different walks of life and to get the opportunity to "chew the fat with them".

"I think you’ve got to try new things, and Big Brother looks like a laugh," he said. "I think I’d be good in there so I might as well throw my name into the hat."

Richard

Richard. Initial

Age: 60

Location: London

Job: Composer and author

Richard isn't quite sure what prompted him to apply for Big Brother, describing it as "a complete spur of the moment decision".

If he were to win the prize series, Richard wouldn't be rushing out to buy anything expensive.

He said: "My mind doesn't think like that. The thing that gets my mind going is projects - things to put the money into and then see something happen, rather than just go and buy something.

"And there's one thing in particular – there's an upcoming young classical guitarist who wants his second album to consist of music written entirely by me, that I've written especially for him.

"It's difficult to persuade a record company to take on such a project, but if I had the money to pay for the studio time that would be brilliant. That would give him a nice extra boost at the start of his career, and it'd be nice for me to get my music out there."

Former Big Brother 2025 housemates

Emily - Evicted

Emily Initial

Age: 25

Location: Northampton

Job: Political events manager

Emily loves doing things for the plot and was keen for a fun experience and to meet new people, however this was slightly short-lived for the 25-year-old.

After she, and fellow housemates Sam and Caroline were forced to choose between them who would be sent home and soon, Emily was evicted.

