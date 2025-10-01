Viewers can expect even more shocking moments to come as Big Brother has promised even more twists and turns, elaborate tasks, intense nominations and live evictions.

So, which housemate was evicted? Read on to find out more on who has left the Big Brother 2025 house.

Who left Big Brother 2025?

Emily - Episode 2

Emily. Initial

In a new twist, Big Brother revealed on the launch night that one housemate would be sent packing in a backdoor eviction.

Emily, along with housemates Sam and Caroline had to decided between themselves who should leave the Big Brother house, after a public vote during the launch meant they were at risk of being evicted.

And with Sam and Caroline both voting for Emily, she was sent home, despite protesting to remain.

Emily is a 25-year-old political events manager from Northampton, who applied for the show as she loves "doing things for the plot".

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Add Big Brother to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.