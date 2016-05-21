You - yes YOU - get to help choose who goes through (we finally get to vote) and the judges will help, too.

Meet the acts:

Richard Bayton

29-year-old Richard from York isn't one to give up. Two years ago his audition earned a buzz from Cowell, who also hit Holden's buzzer just to hammer home his dislike. But, armed with another unique medley of songs to blast out, Richard did enough to impress the other three who've clearly remained in his corner.

Spartan Resurrection

When you're compared to Game of Thrones you're onto a winner, right? These guys literally leapt their way around the stage with trampolines - an audition that Dixon described as "dangerous, thrilling and incredible".

Kathleen Jenkins

25-year-old Kathleen hails from Newport in South Wales and her beautiful vocals earned a standing ovation from the four judges. Of her performance of Wild Horses by the Rolling Stones Cowell said: "I think you are very special."

Total TXS

Get ready for some totally funky moves as this Leicester dance group take to the stage. It certainly hit the right notes with the judges. Kieron,19, Ryan, 20, Oliver,18, Billy,18, and Charlie,16 will be hoping to groove their way to the final.

Mel & Jamie

Another singing duo keeping it in the family are Mel and Jamie from South Wales. Mel, 45, and Jamie, 16, decided to team up after Jamie hurt his arm and couldn't play the guitar. It paid off, their performance of Say Something by Great Big World and Christina Aguilera caught the judges' attention with Dixon noting: "Your harmonies blended beautifully together. It was a very emotional audition."

Ystrad Fawr Dancers

Ystrad Fawr Dancers are a Latin and ballroom dance troupe from Ystrad Fawr in South Wales. The group consists of 13 girls and 3 boys aged 14-17 and is led by ballroom dancer Carol and her husband Phil. Although the judges weren’t fans of their music choice, they loved their style and stage presence.

Ben Blaque

When you call Cowell up onto the stage and promptly shoot arrows at him while blindfolded you're going to make waves. Luckily the crossbow sharp shooter left the BGT boss all in one piece and will return to wow again. Blaque also has experience with the show having competed on America's Got Talent.

Darren Altman

Darren, 42, from Surrey hit the judges with some seriously good impressions - ranging from Boris Johnson to Gok Wan and Jeremy Clarkson - explaining how to do them as he went along. Altman has some well-known work to his name, including the Iams cat advert.

100 Voices of Gospel

Alesha Dixon's choice was so good it caused a row with Simon Cowell. After the 100-strong gospel choir earned Dixon's Golden Buzzer push for their version of Let It Shine he was most unhappy: “No! No! I wanted them!” Cowell yelled as everyone else celebrated the much-deserved Golden Buzzer push. “That is so annoying. I wanted you to be my buzzer,” he told the act (which has dancers as well as singers), adding, “I’m so irritated!”

Dixon simply laughed it off, telling the group - which boasts 20 nationalities - they are her "idea of heaven".

“There are no words that I can use to describe the feeling you gave everyone in the room," she added.

Britain's Got Talent semi-finals start tonight at 7:30pm on ITV