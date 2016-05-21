Or not. In fact, this usually sees the normally pally judges come to blows as they argue over which acts deserve a shot. The semi-finals need to be jam-packed with talent, but there also needs to be variety, fun, showmanship.

Making the semi-finals is important business for the acts. After all, the winner scores a much-coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance, showcasing their act to a member of the royal family. Plus they scoop the £250,000 cash prize.

As we know, the five Golden Buzzer acts are safely through. But there's 40 other spots up for grabs. Across this year's semi-finals (Sunday through to Thursday) nine acts will take to the stage each night. Whether or not a Wildcard act joins the ranks too remains to be seen.

Let battle commence.

