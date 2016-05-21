BGT decision time: the one with all the rows
Tonight Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will decide which 45 acts make it through to this year's Britain's Got Talent live semi-finals. Let battle commence
Tonight Britain's Got Talent becomes 'the one with all the rows' as the judges must decide which acts will go through to this year's live semi-finals.
It's always super smooth this. The judges - Amanda Holden, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams - always see eye-to-eye. They walk in, take five minutes deciding and that's it...
Or not. In fact, this usually sees the normally pally judges come to blows as they argue over which acts deserve a shot. The semi-finals need to be jam-packed with talent, but there also needs to be variety, fun, showmanship.
Making the semi-finals is important business for the acts. After all, the winner scores a much-coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance, showcasing their act to a member of the royal family. Plus they scoop the £250,000 cash prize.
As we know, the five Golden Buzzer acts are safely through. But there's 40 other spots up for grabs. Across this year's semi-finals (Sunday through to Thursday) nine acts will take to the stage each night. Whether or not a Wildcard act joins the ranks too remains to be seen.
Let battle commence.