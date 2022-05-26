What’s the best dating show of all time? Vote in our ultimate tournament

So, reality TV fanatics, have your say and help us crown the winner. Who do you think are the OGs?

With the long, hot summer just around the corner, we at RadioTimes.com decided it’s high time we found out what the best dating show of all time was once at for all.

Click through to the Twitter thread below to cast your votes in Round 1 of our epic tournament.

What’s the best dating show of all time? Round 1 of our ultimate tournament is now open. Who will you crown the OGs of love? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) May 26, 2022

There are 32 dating shows to choose from in Round 1, shortlisted (into a not-so-short list) by our expert team at RadioTimes.com.

From classics like Blind Date and The Dating Game to Netflix’s social experiments The Ultimatum and Love Is Blind, there are some tough choices to make – choices which are made even tougher by the fact only the winner of each group goes through to the quarter-finals of our tournament.

There are some real gems on the list, too, including Flavor of Love (remember that?!), Beauty and the Geek and, of course, big hitters like Married At First Sight and Love Island.

The eight groups of four were selected by a randomiser to ensure the whole thing is nice and fair.

So, who will you put through to the next round?

