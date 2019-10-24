Posting on Twitter, leading charity Diabetes UK said the 53-year-old judge’s comments may be hurtful to those affected by diabetes and could “lead to misunderstanding”.

After consulting with Channel 4, the charity subsequently announced that Hollywood’s comments would be removed for future broadcasts of the episode.

A spokesperson from Bake Off producers Love Productions told RadioTimes.com: "We regret that a comment about diabetes in this week’s GBBO caused offence, it was certainly not our intention and the comment will be removed from all future repeats of the episode."

Taking to Instagram after several viewers declared the comment insensitive, expert baker Hollywood apologised for the remark, saying it was “thoughtless”.

“I meant no harm, as both my grandad and my own mother suffer/suffered from diabetes… apologies,” he wrote.

At the end of patisserie week, baker and veterinary surgeon Rosie Brandreth-Poynter was sent home despite winning the week’s Gâteau Saint Honoré technical challenge.

This leaves Steph Blackwell, David Atherton and Alice Fevronia to compete for the Bake Off crown during next week’s final.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off concludes Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4