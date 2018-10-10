The blood courier and amateur baker was sent home after failing to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with the drooping checkerboard design of his Only Fools eat Horses showstopper.

However, John may be gone but he’s far from forgotten, with contestants set to pay tribute to his fashion sense next week. As the preview clip for the quarter-final teased, the bakers all appear to be wearing Hawaiian shirts in his honour.

Viewers were touched by this perfect demonstration of Bake Off spirit.

Next episode won’t just be an eventful episode due to the contestant’s sartorial choices. The bakers will be tested in the show’s first ever Danish week, which is sure to please Copenhagen-born Sandi Toksvig.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues next Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4