The Spice Girl is a guest judge on the first episode of BBC Three's Drag Race spin-off, which sees nine contestants from the RuPaul franchise go head-to-head in an international version of All Stars.

Drag Race star Baga Chipz has revealed that she "broke down" when meeting Melanie C on the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World .

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the show's premiere today (1st February), Baga said that she was taken aback when Mel C was aware of her Drag Race UK catchphrase 'much better'.

"We all know Mel C is one of the first ones so when I met Mel C and she was a fan of me, Mel C literally said when I was on the runway, 'You're my favourite – much better'. I was like, 'What?'

"I just broke down because I was like, 'You are a f**king Spice Girl!' I used to love the Spice Girls and I used to pretend to be like Mel B or Geri because they were loud."

She added: "The Spice Girls to me, they were drag queens. They're a big influence on why I'm a drag queen today because of their fashion and their attitude. When I met Mel C and she said she was a fan of me, I was like, 'Are you taking the p**s?'

"And she looked incredible. She was just incredible. I love Mel C and she's a brilliant LGBT ally. She's amazing."

Mel C is the first celebrity guest judge to sit on the Drag Race UK Versus the World panel this year, with Michelle Keegan, Katie Price, Johannes Radebe, Clara Amfo, Daisy May Cooper, Jonathan Bailey and Jade Thirlwall also appearing throughout the season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus the World starts at 9pm tonight on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer. New episodes air every Tuesday.