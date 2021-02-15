Aston Merrygold reveals where he ‘went wrong’ on The Masked Singer: “That was a giveaway!”

After weeks of guessing, Aston Merrygold was finally revealed to be The Masked Singer‘s Robin on Saturday, 13th February.

The JLS star managed to make it all the way to the final of the ITV show, alongside Ne-Yo (Badger) and Joss Stone (Sausage) who won the second series.

Despite getting to the end of the show before being unmasked, Aston has revealed where he went wrong after judge Rita Ora and viewers at home managed to guess him from very early on in the competition.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Merrygold revealed: “I think for me, I was a bit like, ‘Ah I should have changed the first song’, just because that was my realm.”

In Week One, Aston performed Can’t Stop the Feeling! by Justin Timberlake, which he says was kind of a “giveaway”.

He continued: “That’s where my voice sits normally if you hear it radio wise, so that was a giveaway. It’s very much me that song. When you hear your name said early you kind of go, ‘Ah, the whole aim of the game is to be tricking people.’

“But then it was nice that it got thrown out early and then once I started doing different songs on the show, everyone was a bit like, ‘Oh no, I don’t think it can be because of this and this.’ I mean, it was obviously said on Twitter a few times but it definitely lessened with different songs, which was nice, but as soon as Rita said it was like, ‘Ah!'”

Although Aston regretted his initial song choice, there is one song he’s happy he sang.

In Week Six, he performed Closer by US singer Ne-Yo, aka the show’s Badger, which he tells us was the “highlight” of his time on the show.

“Probably biggest highlight for me personally was singing Ne-Yo’s song in front of Ne-Yo,” he said.

So did Aston have a clue Ne-Yo or any of the other celebs, including Lenny Henry, Morten Harket, Gabriele and Sue Perkins were behind the masks?

“You don’t know who’s who until the show. So you do the battle stuff in the first couple of episodes, and that’s when Sophie-Ellis Bextor and Mel B were revealed and I was like, ‘Oh wow, I didn’t see that coming,” he explained.

“When I was having conversations with The Masked Singer team and choosing my songs, they were like, ‘We love that song. Those songs are great!’ So when Closer was put out there, they were like, ‘Yep, love it. This is good,’ full well knowing from their side that Ne-Yo was there.”

Revealing he had a slight feeling the US singer could be behind the show’s Badger, he added: “For me I had an inkling it was Ne-Yo because he basically sang after me and I could hear him and had a moment where I heard his voice and I was a bit like, ‘No, I’ve just sang his song. This sounds like him. They wouldn’t do that on the show!’ But of course they did! I’m not mad at it, though. I’m a big fan!”

