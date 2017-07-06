We just don’t think our Thursday is up to handling this. But here’s what happens in all its gruesome detail.

Montana and some of the other girls are going through Chris’s phone (as you do) when they stumble upon some rather revealing pictures that were taken at Casa Amor.

One incriminating snap in particular shows Marcel with his hand on one of the girl's legs. Oh. Understandably, Gabby is a bit gutted and offloads in the Beach Hut:

“I’m going crazy because I never met these girls, so obviously things run wild with you when you don’t know the real story.”

Before talking to Marcel about what she’s seen. He is defiant:

“It’s a picture. What are you doing to yourself? Are you going to start digging me out on everything now?”

Which causes Gabby to walk away.

Later in the Beach Hut, Marcel says how he is feeling – and that he is “annoyed” about the whole situation. He explains:

“I’m slightly annoyed by this whole situation that is going on today. Gabs is lovely, she’s so cool but I don’t know why the last few days she’s been a bit different. She’s not been chilled and relaxed. She’s been a bit uptight about everything and I don’t know why she feels like that because everyone in this whole villa knows that I’m the most loyal person in here I never want to do anything to hurt her.”

But with Gabby telling Camilla she feels like she’s “lost the plot”, will this be the end of Garcel?

Either way, it looks like Marcel is coming to a crossroads, crossroads, crossroads.

Love Island airs at 9pm on ITV2.