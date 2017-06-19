Actually come to think of it, despite them being coupled up we can't think there's been much love between them at all! So we were even a little bit surprised when he chose her over Tyne-Lexy in the recouping, and even more surprised to see how well they're getting on in tonight's episode. In fact, are they getting on a bit too well?

After their budding romance ground to a halt almost before it began, friendship is definitely blossoming between the pair. Tonight, Camilla thanks Jonny for choosing her, to which he says:

“You don’t have to thank me for it. No it was my choice, I stand by my decision. You’re still a massive part of my journey in this place and I’m seeing you completely smash it and I was never going to be the one to end your journey. You’ve got to put up with my snoring for another week.”

Then Camilla responds by – shock! – actually opening up a little more to Jonny:

“I just want you to know that the way I react, it’s not to do with the way you are behaving or how someone else is feeling, it’s the way that I am as a person now, and I know that means sometimes I come off as quite difficult or standoffish, but it’s far more a reflection on myself than it is on anyone else. So I am sorry if I do come off that way.”

However, Jonny reassures her:

“Don’t apologise, you are who you are, I am who I am. Not everyone is going to see eye to eye on everything, that’s the thing.”

In the Beach Hut, Camilla says:

“I am pleased to still be here and I do want to continue trying to become a better version of myself which is what I think is happening, so I’m very grateful to Jonny.”

We don't really see Camilla as a second chance kinda gal, but literally anything seems possible in that villa...

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2