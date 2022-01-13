The Apprentice boys opt for strange design after bizarre week 1 logo

Flight Operations Instructor Aaron Willis is quick to jump at the chance of leading the boys team this week, explaining that he has struggled in the past to encourage his four young children to brush their teeth correctly.

The Apprentice continues tonight as the remaining candidates are tasked with designing an electric toothbrush that will appeal to children aged between six and eight years old.

Together, the team decides that one way to get the little ones engaged with their dental health is to make the design fun, opting for a gender-neutral magic wand that should appeal to fans of witches and wizards.

In the clip below for RadioTimes.com readers, you can see how the brainstorm pans out – and start making your predictions on whether this approach is going to work like magic or be a boardroom curse. Watch here:

“I really like that idea of the toothbrush could be the wand,” says strategy manager and fellow candidate Akeem Bundu-Kamara.

Qualified pharmacist Navid Sole asks: “In terms of gender – male or female – are we making it gender neutral?”

The group agrees that the best course of action is to give the wand a plain brown design, that could be used by any child regardless of their gender identity.

“If we start focusing on a gender, then we’re leaving ourselves wide open,” adds Aaron. “Whereas, we don’t have to mention the gender, because you’re just a wizard with a wand doing spells.”

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

It has been revealed that the opposing team will be making their toothbrush in the style of a rocket ship, but there’s no word yet on which pitch will be the most successful.

Find out who ends up back in the boardroom – and who gets fireed – when The Apprentice episode 2 airs this evening.

Advertisement

The Apprentice continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.