But while he managed to make it all the way to Week 10 of the competition, and narrowly missed out on the interview stage, taking place next week on Thursday 17th March, Willis believes he could have gone home earlier.

It was a double elimination on this week's The Apprentice , and flight operations instructor Aaron Willis found himself in the firing line.

Back in Week 2, The Apprentice 2022 candidates were challenged with making their own children's electronic toothbrush and app, and Aaron's team came up with a green and brown design with a character named Wiffy.

BBC

Speaking of Lord Sugar's decision to fire him, Willis said: "Let’s be honest, he could have easily fired me back in the Wiffy the Wizard days! If he was going to fire me before now, that would have been the perfect opportunity!"

He continued: "That toothbrush is going to go down in history, isn’t it! I mean, it’s a colour combination that’s going to stick with me for a long time.

"I’m looking in my garden now and all I can see is the conifers against the brown fence, honestly my eyes are just drawn to it all the time! I had some chocolate limes the other day and it just takes me straight back. Brown and green is officially the new black!"

Asked how he feels about missing out on the final, he added: "Do you know what, I’m actually quite at peace with it because I do think it was my time [to go].

"It was one of those moments where I felt I’d peaked and I’d rather have been fired for something which was justified, so I’ve got no complaints! At the end of the day, I messed it up, so I can’t really argue with that!"

The Apprentice airs on Thursdays at 9pm on BBC One. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

