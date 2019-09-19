The announcement also means that the BBC will soon unveil the budding business people – and their brilliantly cringe-inducing auditions – hoping to go into business with Lord Sugar.

Just like in previous years, the candidates will be battling it out for a £250,000 investment and 50% stake in a company with the business mogul.

Last year’s contest was won by 25-year-old swimwear brand owner Sian Gabbidon, who was chosen over nut milk entrepreneur Camilla Ainsworth.

Since winning the show, Gabbidon has expanded her Sian Marie clothing range, meaning we’ve been treated to some wonderfully awkward photos of Sugar at fashion launches...

And people said he wouldn't fit in.