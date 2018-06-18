In other words, we could see a repeat of the situation where Adam attempted to flirt with Megan – only for Rosie to find out. However, while his advances were unwanted by Megan, it looks like Zara might be interested.

See if you can spot any subtle clues as to how she feels while speaking about Adam in the Beach Hut tonight: “He is so fit, why is he so fit? I know if I go for him and it does work out and we end up coupled up then he could just do the same to me that he’s done to every single girl. It’s a gamble but I think I am in here to take risks.”

And it looks as if she’s fully prepared to clash with Rosie over him: “I like Adam but Rosie is very territorial. She clearly likes him. I don’t think I’ll give up easily with this one, I think I’ve got this one in my sights and I’m definitely locking in on my target.”

More like this

However, Rosie is aware of the danger and soon quizzes Adam on how he feels about Zara. His answer? Not the most convincing: “Obviously she is an attractive girl, I mean she’s not really far off you the way she looks, for my sort of type. But I haven’t said two words to her. I’ve invested a lot into you so I wouldn’t worry at all.”

But there’s more. Tonight, new girls Zara and Ellie both get to dinner date three Islanders, with each boy having to prepare a course for the girls. This sees Ellie having Josh for starter, Wes for main and Alex for dessert. And on Zara's menu? Alex for starter, Eyal for main course and Adam for dessert. We repeat, Zara is having Adam for dessert.

Advertisement

But will he be tempted by a second serving of Island romance once more? If so, could Rosie pie him off in front of the entire villa again? We can only hope.