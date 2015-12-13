Simon Cowell's entrance

Not one to be outdone, of course Simon Cowell turned up to the final flanked by Stormtroopers...

This ultimate girl band mash-up

I didn't think I could love Fleur East's track Sax any more, until she performed it with Little Mix in a mash-up with their track Black Magic. So. Much. Sass.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NY84bToKPFU

Craig David performing with Reggie N Bollie

A blast of 90s fun everyone wanted. No bums in seats for this fun-filled duet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aDNI3CGUPDM

Louisa 'mashing it up' with mentor Rita Ora

A masterclass in big vocals - Cowell even compared it to that Beyoncé and Alexandra Burke duet, which might be pushing it a tad, but he did admit this weekend he's prone to exaggeration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u1RQWgFwCFU

One Direction's send off

One Direction dropped in to perform two tracks and Cowell, David Beckham, James Corden, Robbie Williams and more joined in to make an emotional video package to wave them off on their upcoming break.

"You need to come back!" they insisted as they all congratulated the band on everything they achieved in the last five years.

Adele performing Hello

"That was amazing," the superstar cackled after her performance. "I've waited half my life to do this," she joked. "I wanted to burst out laughing the whole time," she added, admitting she couldn't look the judges in the eye as she performed, joking she was surprised how close they were sat to her.

I don't think I'm alone in thinking she would make one heck of an X Factor judge. Come on Si, get it sorted.

Louisa Johnson is crowned champ

With more than eight million votes cast, it was Rita Ora's act Louisa who was crowned champ.

Louisa said: "I've imagined this day for so many years. You really have no idea how much this means to me. Thank you so much."

Rita added: "Oh my god, can I just say thank you to everybody who voted. Thank you to Louisa for just being the cutest, most generous, most hardworking, most gorgeous winner of X Factor 2015."

"Thank you to Simon for this amazing experience, me as a judge and her as the winner of the show," Rita continued.

Louisa saw off stiff competition from Cheryl's duo Reggie N Bollie, their high-energy performances a big hit with fun-seeking viewers this year.

The duo said: "We are never devastated that we lost. We came here empty handed, we leave here fully loaded."

Louisa now releases her cover of Bob Dylan's Forever Young as her debut single.

The X Factor returns in 2016