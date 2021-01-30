Accessibility Links

  5. Drag Race Debrief – Asttina Mandella on her shock exit and who she would have done for Snatch Game

For RadioTimes.com's Drag Race Debrief, we spoke to Asttina Mandella, the third queen to be eliminated for Drag Race UK this week.

Asttina Mandella

Published:

BBC Three’s RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued last night, with the remaining queens taking on a Who Wore It Best design challenge in the competition’s third week.

In a shocking turn of events, we had to say goodbye to Asttina Mandella after the East London queen found herself lip-syncing against Tia Kofi.

Just two weeks prior, the 27-year-old had been the contestant to beat, having won the show’s first maxi challenge with her stunning tribute to Naomi Campbell and her streetwear-chic hometown look.

A self-professed dance queen and an avid gamer, Asttina incorporated her geeky qualities into her drag throughout the competition, wearing a Mortal Combat-inspired look for the Surprise Surprise runway.

However, Asttina’s blue outfit failed to wow the judges this week, with Graham Norton saying he was “underwhelmed” by the “plain” look, while Michelle Visage said she was “getting kind of ice skater vibes” and that “without the necklace, it would have probably been 20 times better”.

Guest judge Jourdan Dunn added: “All I saw was legs! I was like, ‘Yasss legs! I see them legs!'”

After landing in the bottom two, Asttina and Tia Kofi battled it out in a lip-sync to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now, but it was Asttina who Ru asked to sashay away.

Now nine queens remain in the competition, with the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants fighting to be the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race season two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 7pm. RuPaul’s Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

All about RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Asttina Mandella
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
